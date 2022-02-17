UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Battle To Save Boy Trapped Down Afghan Well

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday to reach a nine-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday to reach a nine-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

The operation in Shokak village, Zabul province, comes less than two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a child from a Moroccan well gripped the world -- but ended with the boy found dead.

Video shared on social media -- showed a boy named as Haidar wedged in the well, able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.

"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out." "Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

The video was obtained by rescuers lowering a camera down the narrow well by rope.

Local officials said the boy appeared trapped about 10 metres (33 feet) down the 25-metre shaft.

"A team is there with an ambulance, oxygen and other necessary things," tweeted Abdullah Azzam, secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Abdulghani Baradar.

Rescuers were digging an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to try to reach the point where the boy is trapped.

It appeared similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco in early February, when a boy fell down a 32-metre well, but was found dead five days later.

The ordeal of "little Rayan" gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Prime Minister World Social Media Twitter Morocco Turkish Lira February From Arab

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Australian Origin Energy Announces Closure of Comp ..

Australian Origin Energy Announces Closure of Company's Only Coal Power Plant by ..

2 minutes ago
 'Keep looking' Spain families beg as shipwreck cre ..

'Keep looking' Spain families beg as shipwreck crew hunt ends

2 minutes ago
 Baloch farmers unable to cultivate crops sans requ ..

Baloch farmers unable to cultivate crops sans required demand of fertilizers: Ba ..

2 minutes ago
 Air France-KLM halves full year net loss to 3.3 bn ..

Air France-KLM halves full year net loss to 3.3 bn euros in 2021: company

2 minutes ago
 Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>