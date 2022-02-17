UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Battle To Save Boy Trapped Down Afghan Well

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday night to reach a five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village

Shokak, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday night to reach a five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

The operation in Shokak village, Zabul province, comes less than two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a child from a Moroccan well gripped the world -- but ended with the boy found dead.

Officials from the Taliban's newly installed government were overseeing rescue operations in Shokak, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kandahar, watched by hundreds of curious villagers.

Video shared earlier on social media -- including by Taliban officials -- showed the boy, named Haidar, wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.

"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out.""Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

