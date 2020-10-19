UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Begin Clean-Up In Russia's Tomsk Region After Oil Spill - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Rescuers Begin Clean-Up in Russia's Tomsk Region After Oil Spill - Emergencies Ministry

Rescuers in the Russian region of Tomsk have begun a clean-up operation in the Ob River after two barges collided this past weekend, causing an oil spill, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Rescuers in the Russian region of Tomsk have begun a clean-up operation in the Ob River after two barges collided this past weekend, causing an oil spill, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

Two moored barges in the Kargasok district of Tomsk region collided due to strong winds on Sunday.

The collision damaged a drainpipe connected to a tank on one of the barges, causing oil to spill into the Ob River.

"The hole was quickly repaired by the company operating the vessel. There were no casualties. The spill area is being demarcated with the help of a 150-meter-long [492 feet] containment boom," the ministry said in a statement.

The Western Siberian Prosecutor's Office previously said that despite the leak, swift containment measures had prevented an environmental disaster. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Ob Tomsk Tank Sunday

Recent Stories

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 seconds ago

Poland to Open Field Hospital in Warsaw Amid Deter ..

31 seconds ago

Over 1,000 Syrian Militants Were Sent to Nagorno-K ..

33 seconds ago

Russia Registers Almost 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in P ..

34 seconds ago

Man commits suicide in Waziristan

7 minutes ago

Citizens condemn violation of law on the premises ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.