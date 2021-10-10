MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Rescuers are checking the information that a plane carrying parachutists has crashed in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have received information from eyewitnesses about the plane crash. According to preliminary data, there are parachutists on board the aircraft. Rescuers have begun checking," the services' representative said.