ELBISTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Rescuers are clearing the rubble in the cities and regions of Turkey most affected by the recent earthquakes, in particular in the city of Elbistan in the province of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicenter of the second earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A massive 7.

8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 7,000 in both countries.

Working in complete silence, rescuers tried to hear the voices of seven survivors under the rubble of one of the houses, the report said. Earlier, they rescued a mother and child who spent 38 hours under the ruins of their house.

Residents of the Turkish city of Diyarbakir are being forced to spend the night in schools, gyms, bridal salons, and even city parks. In addition, hundreds of victims are accommodated in a mosque and a local cultural center.