Rescuers Continue Searching for Missing People in Southwest China Mountains - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Rescuers are still searching for eight people, who went to the mountains near the city of Dali in China's southwestern Yunnan province, and stopped responding to calls on May 13, the state-run China Central Television said on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, local residents said that over 20 people had gone into the mountains on their own, and later the contact with them was lost.

On Saturday morning, forest rangers located 10 people of the group and strongly advised them to return to Dali immediately, bringing the number of still missing persons to 13. Soon, five other people were also located.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway on the mountain range.