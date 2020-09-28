UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Dig Through Indian Trash Dump For 12-year-old 'rag Picker'

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

Rescuers dig through Indian trash dump for 12-year-old 'rag picker'

Rescuers searched frantically Monday for a 12-year-old girl believed buried for two days under a vast garbage heap which collapsed while she was scavenging in western India

Ahmedabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Rescuers searched frantically Monday for a 12-year-old girl believed buried for two days under a vast garbage heap which collapsed while she was scavenging in western India.

Neha Vasava and a six-year-old boy were on top of a 25-30 metre (80-100 feet) mountain of trash at Ahmedabad's biggest rubbish dump when it collapsed on Saturday evening.

An estimated four million Indians -- many of them children -- work in filthy, dangerous conditions, as as "rag pickers", sifting through trash for metal and other materials to sell.

"The boy was also buried in the garbage, but since his head could be seen locals rescued him," deputy chief fire officer MP Mistry told AFP.

"Our operation will continue till we find her." Mistry said rescue conditions were very difficult "as one cannot breath properly surrounded by tonnes of garbage", and also because of packs of roaming feral dogs.

The dump, which receives around 3,500 tonnes of garbage a day from the city of 5.6 million people, is home to several hundred impoverished families who work as rag pickers.

According to UNICEF well over 41 million children aged under 12 are forced to work in South Asia.

Related Topics

India Fire Ahmedabad From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

10 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

25 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

42 minutes ago

Zimbabwe teachers strike as schools reopen after v ..

1 minute ago

Health center set up at GSCWU for coronavirus test ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for adopting contemporary methods of ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.