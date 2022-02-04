Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Aground Near Reunion Island - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The crew of a Mauritian tanker that went aground off the coast of the French overseas territory of Reunion Island during the tropical cyclone Batsurai overnight Friday have been evacuated by local rescuers, local media reported.

The prefecture of the island said on Friday night that the Tresta Star tanker ran aground 98 feet from the shore near the commune of Saint-Philippe with 11 people on board.

Journal de l'Ile said that the sailors were successfully evacuated and taken ashore.

French Minister of the Overseas Sebastien Lecornu said that the Mauritian watercraft was running unfilled and, therefore, posed no threat of serious water pollution with hydrocarbons.

The cyclone approached Reunion on Thursday, moving at a speed of 3.7 miles per hour, with the maximum wind speed of 115 miles per hour.

