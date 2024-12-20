Open Menu

Rescuers Extend Search For Vanuatu Quake Survivors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Rescuers say they have expanded a search for survivors in quake-rocked Vanuatu to "numerous places of collapse" beyond the stricken capital, as the reported death toll climbed to 10.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the main island on Tuesday, toppling concrete buildings, setting off landslides, damaging water supplies and knocking out mobile networks.

It has so far claimed 10 lives in Port Vila, according to government figures relayed Thursday by the United Nations' humanitarian affairs office.

Two of the dead were Chinese and one French, their countries' embassies have confirmed.

About 80,000 people have been directly affected by the earthquake in the archipelago of 320,000 people which sits in the Pacific's quake-prone Ring of Fire, the UN said.

More than 14,000 of them are children.

Australia and New Zealand dispatched more than 100 personnel, along with rescue gear, dogs and aid supplies, to help hunt for survivors and make emergency repairs.

There are "several major collapse sites where buildings are fully pancaked", Australia's 69-strong rescue team leader Douglas May said in a video update provided by Canberra on Friday.

"Outside of that, there's a lot of smaller collapses around the place," May said.

"We're now starting to spread out to see whether there's further people trapped and further damage. And we've found numerous places of collapse east and west out of the city."

In Port Vila, rescuers have focused on two disaster areas: a four-storey building housing a supermarket, hotel and garage in the north in which the ground floor was flattened; and a two-floor shopping block in the city centre that crumbled into a flat pile of concrete.

