UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Fail To Reach Tourists At Klyuchevskoy Volcano In Russia's Far East - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Rescuers Fail to Reach Tourists at Klyuchevskoy Volcano in Russia's Far East - Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 4 (Sputnik) - Helicopter with rescuers could not land on the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia's Far East because of bad weather, and the attempts to rescue the remaining tourists will continue on Monday, the regional emergency service said on Sunday.

A group of 10 tourists with two guides sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Kamchatka. According to preliminary information, five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg. On Sunday morning, Kamchatka Deputy Prime Minister Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik that another person had died, bringing the death toll to six. A criminal case was opened.

"They (rescuers) were expected to land at an altitude of 3,300 meters, but because of the gale force wind, with gusts reaching the velocity of about 30 meters per second, this could not be done, although there were two attempts several hours apart," the service said.

On Monday morning, a MI-8 copter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia will again attempt to deliver the rescuers to the maximum possible altitude, where they will start the ascent on foot. Another rescue group of 24 people is climbing to a height of 1,200 meters, where they plan to establish a base camp to provide assistance to the rescuers that make the ascent and to those injured.

The Russian tourism watchdog is keeping the situation under control, with a 24-hour hotline for tourists' families operating, Rostourism head Zarina Doguzova said on Sunday.

The Klyuchevskoy volcano, also referred to as Klyuchevskaya Sopka, is the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia at 4,754 meters. According to the weather forecast. the volcano is now cloudy and the temperature at night will drop to minus 14 degrees Celsius. Wind strength is up to 15 meters per second and it is snowing. The remaining tourists reportedly have winter tents with them.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Prime Minister Russia Died September Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

23 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.