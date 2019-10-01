UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Fear Six People May Be Trapped In Taiwan Bridge Collapse

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Rescuers fear six people may be trapped in Taiwan bridge collapse

Six people were feared trapped after a bridge collapsed onto a row of fishing vessels in northeastern Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday, as it launched a rescue operation

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Six people were feared trapped after a bridge collapsed onto a row of fishing vessels in northeastern Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday, as it launched a rescue operation.

"As of 1:00 pm (0500 GMT), 10 people and two coastguard personnel were injured and there could be six more people who are still trapped in fishing boats. The rescue operation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Fire

Recent Stories

95% of people think they could develop dementia wi ..

8 seconds ago

10% weight loss could send type 2 diabetes into re ..

9 seconds ago

Moscow Is Disappointed Over NATO Reaction at Putin ..

11 seconds ago

Brain scans could help predict whether antidepress ..

13 seconds ago

Russia's Position on Donbas Remains Unchanged No M ..

14 minutes ago

Chinese President Promises to Preserve 'One Countr ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.