Rescuers Find 3 More Bodies At Site Of Surfside Condo Building Collapse - Miami-Dade Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A further three bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a condo building in the Florida town of Surfside following the demolition of the remaining part of the residential structure that partially collapsed in late June, Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade county, said Monday, adding that the confirmed death toll now stands at 27.

"Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims. The total number of confirmed deaths is now at 27," Cava told a press briefing.

The mayor said that the planned demolition of the partially collapsed condo building on Sunday night went "exactly as planned," adding that rescuers would continue their search for the remaining 118 people who are still unaccounted for.

An investigation into the collapse is ongoing, Cava stated.

The controlled demolition of the rest of the condo building took place at approximately 02:30 GMT on Monday morning. It took six blasts to fell the remaining portion of the residential building, the Miami Herald newspaper reports.

Officials raced to demolish the rest of the building before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa this week.

Tina Paul, the vice mayor of the town of Surfside, told Sputnik over the weekend that the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the collapse could stretch on for weeks, if not months.

World

