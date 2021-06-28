UrduPoint.com
Rescuers Find 37 Migrants Stranded Near Spain's Canary Islands

Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Spanish rescuers brought 37 migrants stranded on a boat ashore in the Canary Islands, off the northwestern African coast on Monday, the emergency coordination center said.

The boat carrying migrants from sub-Saharan Africa was spotted overnight near the tourist resort of Maspalomas on the Gran Canaria island.

"Emergency center personnel and Red Cross workers confirmed that there were two dead, while seven men required hospitalization, three of them were in serious condition," the center tweeted.

Tens of thousands of African migrants traveled to the Canary Islands last year, many drowning in the Atlantic on their way to the Spanish territory, in a bid to escape war and poverty.

