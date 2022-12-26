Rescuers Find All People Missing in Avalanche in Austria - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) All those missing after an avalanche in Austria have been found, Austrian police said on Monday.

The avalanche occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Austrian ski resort of Zurs in the Federal state of Vorarlberg. Austrian media, citing rescuers, reported earlier in the day that around 10 people were caught in the avalanche.

"It can be assumed that no one else has been reported missing," police said, as quoted by APA news agency.

Earlier in the day, Austrian media reported that rescuers found eight people alive and are still looking for two more, using service dogs and helicopters.

Later in the day, the Russian diplomatic mission in Vienna said that there were no Russians among the victims of the avalanche.