Rescuers Find Bodies Of Pilots After Plane Crash In East Russia - Regional Administration

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Rescuers Find Bodies of Pilots After Plane Crash in East Russia - Regional Administration

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Rescue services removed bodies of pilots who died in a plane crash in eastern Russia out of the aircraft, a spokesman for the head of the region told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, an An-24 plane of Angara airline made an emergency landing in the city of Nizhneangarsk after a failure of one of the engines.

The plane rolled off a runway, crashed into a building and caught fire. Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

"Rescuers took the bodies of the pilots out of the cabin," Aleksei Fishev said.

