KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers found the body of a child at the site of an avalanche in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the search for a 45-year-old man continues, Russian regional investigators told Sputnik.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, and several buildings were covered with snow.

The regional Emergencies Ministry department said earlier that a teenager had been found and hospitalized in serious condition. After that, the body of a 38-year-old woman was found.

"During ongoing search activities, the body of a baby was found, presumably the son of the dead woman. At present, a search is underway for a 45-year-old man," spokeswoman for regional investigators Olga Shamanskaya said.