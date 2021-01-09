UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Find Child's Body At Avalanche Site In Norilsk - Russian Regional Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Rescuers Find Child's Body at Avalanche Site in Norilsk - Russian Regional Investigators

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers found the body of a child at the site of an avalanche in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the search for a 45-year-old man continues, Russian regional investigators told Sputnik.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, and several buildings were covered with snow.

The regional Emergencies Ministry department said earlier that a teenager had been found and hospitalized in serious condition. After that, the body of a 38-year-old woman was found.

"During ongoing search activities, the body of a baby was found, presumably the son of the dead woman. At present, a search is underway for a 45-year-old man," spokeswoman for regional investigators Olga Shamanskaya said.

Related Topics

Dead Snow Russia Man Norilsk SITE Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

10 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

10 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

10 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

10 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.