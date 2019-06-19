UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Find Missing Bear Cub In Southwest France

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

Rescuers find missing bear cub in southwest France

A malnourished bear cub who was rescued in southern France but later escaped from the home where he was being cared for, has been found and moved to a safe location, the national hunting and wildlife agency said on Wednesday

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A malnourished bear cub who was rescued in southern France but later escaped from the home where he was being cared for, has been found and moved to a safe location, the national hunting and wildlife agency said on Wednesday.

"Douillous the bear cub is safe," the ONCFS said.

The five-month-old bear had been spotted by a farmer on Tuesday "as he approached a cage containing bait" to lure him.

The agency immediately sent out experts who caught him "after a chase through the fields".

The cub had initially been found on June 10 wandering alone through a French village in the southwestern Pyrenees region.

He was taken in by a person licensed to keep wild animals in Saint-Pierre-de-Trivisy, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Toulouse.

But on Sunday night, Douillous escaped, prompting a major search by a team of 12, among them three ONCFS wildlife experts.

Weighing a mere 8.25 kilogrammes (18 Pounds), the little bear was separated from its mother before being weaned and was very weak when found in Couflens, a village on the French-Spanish border.

Although he had no obvious injuries, Douillous -- whose name comes from the area where he was found -- was malnourished and suffering from anaemia at the time, leaving him so weak he was unable to move properly.

When he went missing, officials said he stood very little chance of survival unless found in the coming hours.

About 50 brown bears live on the French side of the Pyrenees mountains that straddle the border with Spain.

France began reintroducing bears from Slovenia about 20 years ago, despite opposition from local farmers, after the native population was hunted to near extinction.

Related Topics

France Toulouse Spain Slovenia June Border Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Studied international best practice before increas ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Ove ..

1 minute ago

OPEC to meet July 1 and 2 after several postponeme ..

1 minute ago

Islamophobia is the worst form of racism and relig ..

1 minute ago

Record of Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly ..

4 minutes ago

Martyr, premeditated murder': World expresses shoc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.