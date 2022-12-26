Rescuers Free Eight People From Avalanche in Austrian Ski Resort of Zurs - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Rescuers freed eight people from an avalanche in Austria, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Austrian ski resort of Zurs in the Federal state of Vorarlberg.

Austrian media, citing rescuers, reported earlier in the day that around 10 people were caught in the avalanche.

According to the newspaper, the rescuers found eight people alive and are still looking for two more, using service dogs and helicopters. The newspaper added that the thickness of the snow cover on the mountain is currently about 13 feet.

Later in the day, the Russian diplomatic mission in Vienna said that there were no Russians among the victims of the avalanche.