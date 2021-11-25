UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Halt Operations At Siberia Mine Due To Explosion Threat

Rescuers halt operations at Siberia mine due to explosion threat

Rescuers have stopped their search mission for dozens of people trapped underground after an accident in a Siberian coal mine that left at least 11 miners dead

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescuers have stopped their search mission for dozens of people trapped underground after an accident in a Siberian coal mine that left at least 11 miners dead.

Due to the "risk of an explosion", the rescue operation has been temporarily halted, Russian news agencies quoted a representative of emergency services as saying.

