Rescuers halt operations at Siberia mine due to explosion threat

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescuers have stopped their search mission for dozens of people trapped underground after an accident in a Siberian coal mine that left at least 11 miners dead.

Due to the "risk of an explosion", the rescue operation has been temporarily halted, Russian news agencies quoted a representative of emergency services as saying.