Rescuers Have Discovered But Yet to Recover Black Boxes From Downed An-26 Plane - Ministry

Rescuers have located the flight recorders from a Ukrainian military An-26 plane that came down in Kharkiv region on Friday evening, although the black boxes have yet to be recovered from the wreckage, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press department said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Rescuers have located the flight recorders from a Ukrainian military An-26 plane that came down in Kharkiv region on Friday evening, although the black boxes have yet to be recovered from the wreckage, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press department said on Saturday.

"As of the present moment, the flight recorders have been found. They survived, and they have not yet been recovered from the aircraft," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that investigators are continuing work to identify the cause of the plane crash, which according to Ukrainian prosecutors, has left 25 people dead.

The aircraft crashed on Friday evening near the town of Chuguev in Kharkiv region. In total, 27 people, comprising 20 cadets and seven crew members, were on board the plane.

Two cadets survived the crash after jumping out of the plane at the last minute. They are currently receiving intensive care treatment in hospital, officials said on Saturday morning.