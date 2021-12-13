UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Lift Up Last Body From Siberia Coal Mine Following Accident - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Rescuers have lifted up the body of the last dead miner from the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Siberia, where an accident occurred last month, Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev said.

"Mine rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are lifting the body of the last dead miner at the Listvyazhnaya mine," Tsivilev said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier this month, local emergency services told Sputnik that a total of 106 people were injured in the mine accident, including 60 miners and 46 rescue workers.

On November 25, smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground at the time of the accident. According to preliminary data, a methane explosion occurred in the coal mine, resulting in the death of 51 people (46 miners and five rescuers).

