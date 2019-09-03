UrduPoint.com
Rescuers Locate 25 Bodies After California Dive Boat Fire - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Twenty-five bodies have been located in the wake of a tragic fire on and sinking of a scuba diving boat near Santa Cruz Island in the US state of California, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the KFSN-TV channel, five people were rescued and nine are still missing.

The 75-foot dive boat named Conception with 39 people on board started its excursion trip to the Channel Islands on Saturday and was expected to return to Santa Barbara on Tuesday. At around 3:15 a.m. local time (10:15 GMT) on Monday, the boat sent a mayday signal and was already engulfed in flames.

The causes of the fire remain unknown, and the authorities have launched a corresponding investigation.

