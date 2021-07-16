MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Rescuers have located an area where the missing An-28 plane made a hard landing in the Bakcharsky district of Russia's Tomsk region on Friday, the Emergency Services told Sputnik, adding that survivors were seen next to the aircraft.

"Presumably at 14.36 Moscow time [11:36 GMT], the plane's hard landing site was found," a spokesman of the emergency services said, adding that people were seen next to the aircraft.