UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Locate Missing An-28 Plane In Russia's Tomsk Regions - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rescuers Locate Missing An-28 Plane in Russia's Tomsk Regions - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Rescuers have located an area where the missing An-28 plane made a hard landing in the Bakcharsky district of Russia's Tomsk region on Friday, the Emergency Services told Sputnik, adding that survivors were seen next to the aircraft.

"Presumably at 14.36 Moscow time [11:36 GMT], the plane's hard landing site was found," a spokesman of the emergency services said, adding that people were seen next to the aircraft.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tomsk SITE

Recent Stories

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

1 minute ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

21 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

38 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

42 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.