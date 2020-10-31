Four people were rescued on Saturday from under the debris of a collapsed building in the coastal Turkish province of Izmir, a day after a strong earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent said

A man, a child and two women were greeted by a round of applause from the onlookers as they were helped out of the rubble and carried away on stretchers.

Rescuers are combing through the debris in search of more people believed to be trapped in a cafe that was located in the same building.

The quake, measuring 6.6 magnitude in Turkey, struck off the Aegean coastal region, toppling at least 20 buildings and killing dozens. More than 800 were injured. Neighboring Greece put the magnitude at 6.9, saying two teenagers were killed.