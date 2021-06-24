Rescuers Pulled 35 People Trapped Under Collapsed Building in Miami - Assistant Fire Chief

Rescuers pulled out 35 residents who were trapped under the ruins of a collapsed twelve-story apartment building near Miami Beach, while ten other occupants were treated for injuries and two hospitalized, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Raide Jadallah said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Rescuers pulled out 35 residents who were trapped under the ruins of a collapsed twelve-story apartment building near Miami Beach, while ten other occupants were treated for injuries and two hospitalized, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Raide Jadallah said on Thursday.

"Our units began search and rescue efforts, they pulled 35 occupants that were trapped inside the building and, in addition to those thirty five, ten were assessed and treated, two were transported to various hospitals. Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing," Raide told reporters during a press briefing.

In total, 55 out of 136 units have sustained a collapse that took place around 1:30 a.m. (6:30 GMT), Raide said.

Raide said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is currently conducting operations in the building based on additional information they receive from "resources inside" and has established a reunification center to facilitate the search.

Earlier on Thursday, Miami Beach Police Department reported that Miami Fire Rescue units were responding to a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida.