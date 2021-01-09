KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers are completing their search operation at the avalanche site in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian region's emergency authorities told reporters on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow.

The rescuers have recovered the bodies of three people ” a woman, 38, presumably her little son and a 45-year-old man. A teenager was also found on the site and was hospitalized in serious condition. Investigators have launched a criminal case into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"The search operation is completing," the rescuers said.