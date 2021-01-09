UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Say Completing Search Operation At Avalanche Site In Russia's Norilsk

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Rescuers Say Completing Search Operation at Avalanche Site in Russia's Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers are completing their search operation at the avalanche site in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian region's emergency authorities told reporters on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow.

The rescuers have recovered the bodies of three people ” a woman, 38, presumably her little son and a 45-year-old man. A teenager was also found on the site and was hospitalized in serious condition. Investigators have launched a criminal case into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"The search operation is completing," the rescuers said.

Related Topics

Snow Russia Man Norilsk SITE Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Hazara community ends sit-in after successful talk ..

12 minutes ago

Franchises complete retention, release and trade p ..

37 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

11 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.