Rescuers Say Death Toll From Israeli Strike On North Gaza Home Rises To 23
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency reported on Friday that the death toll from an Israeli air strike the day before on a house in the north of the Palestinian territory had risen to 23.
"Civil defence teams recovered 11 bodies last night and this morning following the Israeli bombing that targeted a residential house ... in Jabalia," Mohammed al-Mughayyir, an official with the agency, told AFP.
"This is in addition to the 12 victims recovered at the time of the attack yesterday," he added.
Gaza's northern area of Jabalia has repeatedly been a focus Israel's military offensive since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel.
The military has returned to the district several times after announcing it had been cleared of militants, saying Hamas fighters had regrouped there.
In another strike in the area on Thursday, Israel hit what was previously a police station, rescuers said.
The toll from that attack has risen to 11, Mughayyir said, after initially announcing that nine people had been killed.
The military said on Thursday that it had struck a Hamas "command and control centre" in the area of Jabalia, without specifying the target.
Israeli strikes continued on Friday, with the civil defence agency reporting that at least five people -- a couple and their three children -- had been killed when their tent was struck in the Al-Mawasi area of the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that the deceased woman had been pregnant.
