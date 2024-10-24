Rescuers Say Halting Work In North Gaza After Israel Threats
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday it can no longer provide first responder services in the north of the territory, accusing Israeli forces of threatening to "bomb and kill" its crews.
Since October 6, the Israeli military has mounted a sweeping air and land assault on north Gaza, initially focused on the Jabalia area.
"We are unable to provide humanitarian services to citizens in the northern governorate of the Gaza Strip due to threats from Israeli occupation forces, who have threatened to kill and bomb our teams if they remain inside Jabalia camp," said Mahmud Bassal, the agency's spokesman.
