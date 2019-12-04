(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Ukrainian rescuers are trying to establish the whereabouts of ten people as a result of a college fire in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa , Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the emergency response department, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a college in Odessa.

According to the Odessa region police, 21 people were injured in the fire, and one woman died in the hospital. Rescuers localized the fire in an area of 4,000 square meters (over 43,000 square feet). Later reports said that casualties rose to 24.

"Work is underway to establish the location of 10 people, of whom four are students," the emergency department's press service quoted Demchuk as saying.

The causes of the blaze remain unknown.