Rescuers Search For Survivors After Quake In China's Tibet Kills At Least 126

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions Wednesday after a devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people.

Videos published by state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday showed rescue workers pulling injured victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings and carrying them to safety.

Footage also showed a man in a dusty, thick winter coat carrying a crying child piggyback as a rescue worker draped a jacket over him.

Rescues were also seen setting up makeshift tents and examining the injured inside.

At least 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured in the Tuesday morning quake that struck rural, high-altitude Tingri county, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Mount Everest near China's border with Nepal.

Local officials said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that there had been no increases in the number of people killed or injured since the last update on Tuesday night.

More than 3,600 houses had collapsed due to the earthquake and 187 relocation sites have been set up, accommodating 46,500 people, said Hong Li, director of Tibet's Emergency Management Department.

The affected region is a "high-altitude, cold plateau area with weak infrastructure such as transportation, communication, and electricity", Hong said.

"The climate is cold, with large temperature differences between day and night, and low nighttime temperatures, making it difficult to maintain warmth and protect against the cold," Hong said, adding that search and rescue efforts have transitioned to the resettlement of affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction.

