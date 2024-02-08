Rescuers Use Bare Hands To Search For Philippine Landslide Survivors
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to dig through mud on Thursday in a desperate search for survivors of a landslide in the Philippines as the death toll rose to 10, officials said.
Two days after the rain-induced landslide hit the mountainous gold-mining village of Masara on southern Mindanao island, searchers were in a race against time and weather.
At least 10 people were killed and 31 injured when the landslide destroyed houses and engulfed three buses and a jeepney waiting for workers from a gold mine on Tuesday night, according to the latest figures released by the Maco municipal government.
Ninety people have been reported missing, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP, citing police data.
The municipal government has 49 people missing.
"Everybody hopes that people are still alive," Macapili said.
"Our rescue team is in a hurry because every second counts when it comes to human life."
The landslide left a deep, brown gouge down the mountain. Rescuers pulled a person alive from the mud 11 hours after it hit, Macapili said.
"So there's a chance," he added.
Police, soldiers and rescuers from Davao de Oro and the adjacent Davao del Norte province have been deployed to Masara to help the search and retrieval operation.
While rescuers were using heavy earth-moving equipment in places, they had to rely on their bare hands and shovels in areas where they believed there were bodies, Macapili said.
"The soil that covered the buses was very thick -- it could almost cover a two-story building," he said.
