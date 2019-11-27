UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Work Through The Night As Albanian Quake Toll Hits 25

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:07 PM

Rescuers work through the night as Albanian quake toll hits 25

Emergency crews found three more bodies on Wednesday morning as they used drones, dogs and heavy machinery to search through the wreckage left by Albania's worst earthquake in decades, bringing the death toll to at least 25

THUMANE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Emergency crews found three more bodies on Wednesday morning as they used drones, dogs and heavy machinery to search through the wreckage left by Albania's worst earthquake in decades, bringing the death toll to at least 25.In the town of Thumane, close to the center of Tuesday's quake, a woman stood in front of a collapsed building calling our for rescuers to find her niece.Soon after crews brought out two bodies.

Police said they had found another victim earlier, before dawn.Other residents slept out in the streets in tents, fearing aftershocks.Adrian Muci said six of his relatives had died in two separate buildings, and his own house was on the point of collapse.

"I have other cousins and relatives but I don't know where they are and if they are dead or not," he told Reuters.

"I will never be able to live in my house any more."The 6.4 magnitude quake, centered 30 km (19 miles) west of Tirana, was felt across the Balkans and in the southern Italian region of Puglia, across the Adriatic Sea from Albania.At least 250 aftershocks - two of them magnitude 5 - then shook the Balkan country, testing strained nerves.Albania is the poorest country in Europe, with per capita income a quarter of the European Union average, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Police Europe European Union Died Tirana Albania Women From

Recent Stories

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

2 minutes ago

Parliament will elect new PAC chairman today

2 minutes ago

If intention of leadership good then all difficul ..

2 minutes ago

Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrori ..

2 minutes ago

Astronauts Fix Toilet at US Segment of Internation ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Non-Participation in WMD-Free Mideast Con ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.