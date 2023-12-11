Open Menu

Research Center For Archaeology Of Yan Culture Founded In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture founded in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture was established in Beijing on Monday, aiming to promote the synergetic development of archaeological research and cultural undertakings in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The Yan state was one of the major states in northern China from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.) to the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.), whose culture mainly influenced the current Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The Liulihe relic site in Beijing is believed to be the early capital of the ancient Yan state.

The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture is a collaborative effort involving institutions such as the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese academy of Social Sciences and the National Center for Archaeology, with a Primary research focus on the culture of the Yan state.

In the future, the center plans to strengthen talent cultivation, resource sharing, and research collaboration to further advance the high-quality development of archaeological work in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Related Topics

China Beijing SITE From

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

31 minutes ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

2 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

21 hours ago

More Stories From World