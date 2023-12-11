Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture founded in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture was established in Beijing on Monday, aiming to promote the synergetic development of archaeological research and cultural undertakings in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The Yan state was one of the major states in northern China from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.) to the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.), whose culture mainly influenced the current Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The Liulihe relic site in Beijing is believed to be the early capital of the ancient Yan state.

The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture is a collaborative effort involving institutions such as the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese academy of Social Sciences and the National Center for Archaeology, with a Primary research focus on the culture of the Yan state.

In the future, the center plans to strengthen talent cultivation, resource sharing, and research collaboration to further advance the high-quality development of archaeological work in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.