Research in Arctic Continues Despite International Issues - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Research in the Arctic continues despite international issues, it is of interest of all mankind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Despite all the difficulties that we are experiencing today in the international arena, research in the Arctic, attention to the Arctic, remains unchanged," Putin said at a meeting with the presidium of the Russian Geographical Society.

Putin mentioned that he recently held a phone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and discussed the work of the Arctic Council.

The Russian president mentioned that six member states of the council are working quite closely within this structure.

"The Arctic is of interest not only for the countries of the Arctic Council, of course, because it is in this region of the world that we are most clearly observing climatic changes occurring on the planet as a whole. There they are most evident, these climatic changes. And therefore, research in the Arctic zone is of interest to all mankind, without any doubt," Putin added.