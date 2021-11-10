Research to Decide If to Use COVID Nasal Vaccine Instead of Injection - Center Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The issue of using a nasal vaccine against the new coronavirus infection instead of ordinary vaccination will be decided during clinical trials, there is no definite answer yet, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"The question is good, correct, there is no unequivocal answer to this. During the clinical trials for which we have received permission, one of the questions that will be resolved... will be the one that you have now asked me," Gintsburg said when asked whether the nasal vaccine against COVID-19 can replace an injection or will be used as a supplement to it, for example, during re-vaccination.