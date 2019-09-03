UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researcher Develop Prediction Tool For Stroke Risk In Chinese People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:49 PM

Researcher develop prediction tool for stroke risk in Chinese people

Chinese researchers have developed a tool for predicting personalized 10-year and lifetime stroke risks among Chinese adults, which will facilitate the identification and prevention of the disease in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Chinese researchers have developed a tool for predicting personalized 10-year and lifetime stroke risks among Chinese adults, which will facilitate the identification and prevention of the disease in China.

Risk assessment is essential for the Primary prevention of stroke. However, most of the currently available tools for predicting stroke such as the Framingham Stroke Risk Profile are developed from data of western populations.

There is a lack of risk prediction models that could be applied to the individualized stroke risk assessment in the general Chinese population.

Researchers from Fuwai Hospital under the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences developed the prediction tool for assessing 10-year and lifetime stroke risk based on data collected from more than 21,000 Chinese adults and validated the tool with data from more than 80,000 Chinese people.

The prediction tool takes into consideration risk factors including an individual's age, gender, blood pressure, smoking habits, diabetes, and cholesterol levels. It also considers risk factors with Chinese characteristics including urbanization and geographic regions.

Validation showed that the tool has better prediction capability for the Chinese population compared with the Framingham Stroke Risk Profile.

According to Gu Dongfeng, the lead researcher, strokes have been one of the leading causes of deaths in China and have created a heavy burden.

"An accurate and easily-used risk assessment tool is essential as it will enable identification of high-risk individuals and facilitates proper management of stroke risk factors," Gu said. The research article was published online in the journal Stroke.

Related Topics

China Lead From Blood

Recent Stories

84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, ..

10 minutes ago

Dacoits caught,currency,goods recovered in Faisala ..

2 minutes ago

Modi Expected to Invite Putin to 21st Annual Bilat ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan team to make appearance in 2019 Int'l Vis ..

2 minutes ago

Hurryiat leader appeals world right bodies to dona ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.