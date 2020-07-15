UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researcher Praises Russia's Sechenov University For Quickly Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

Researcher Praises Russia's Sechenov University for Quickly Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has managed to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus quickly thanks to the previously implemented projects and the overall progress in the industry, Vadim Tarasov, the director of Sechenov University's Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has managed to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus quickly thanks to the previously implemented projects and the overall progress in the industry, Vadim Tarasov, the director of Sechenov University's Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, said on Wednesday.

"Without the enormous effort carried out for many years by the Gamaleya [Scientific Research] Institute [of Epidemiology and Microbiology] and by our university we would have not succeeded. The platform for creating this vaccine was elaborated during 20 years, this platform enables us to create new medications.

A whole range of vaccines was created, including three vaccines against Ebola, which have already passed large-scale clinical trials on over 5,000 volunteers ... So, the vaccine was created on the basis of an existing technological platform, not from the scratch, and this is why we have managed to develop it quickly," Taraov said at a press conference.

The first group of volunteers engaged in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sechenov University is discharged on Wednesday, after the successful completion of the studies.

Related Topics

Moscow Progress From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saudi Spac ..

13 seconds ago

UNA Forum: Al-Othaimeen Reviews OIC's Efforts in s ..

6 minutes ago

Tunisia’s Boubakri and Frenchwoman Georges to ta ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

13 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

21 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.