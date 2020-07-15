The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has managed to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus quickly thanks to the previously implemented projects and the overall progress in the industry, Vadim Tarasov, the director of Sechenov University's Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has managed to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus quickly thanks to the previously implemented projects and the overall progress in the industry, Vadim Tarasov, the director of Sechenov University's Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, said on Wednesday.

"Without the enormous effort carried out for many years by the Gamaleya [Scientific Research] Institute [of Epidemiology and Microbiology] and by our university we would have not succeeded. The platform for creating this vaccine was elaborated during 20 years, this platform enables us to create new medications.

A whole range of vaccines was created, including three vaccines against Ebola, which have already passed large-scale clinical trials on over 5,000 volunteers ... So, the vaccine was created on the basis of an existing technological platform, not from the scratch, and this is why we have managed to develop it quickly," Taraov said at a press conference.

The first group of volunteers engaged in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sechenov University is discharged on Wednesday, after the successful completion of the studies.