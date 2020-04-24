Researcher Says COVID-19 Outbreak in Lombardy Started in January or Earlier

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy started much earlier than February 20, when the first case was confirmed, Stefano Merler, a researcher at the Bruno Kessler Foundation, said on Friday, adding that the outbreak surely started in January or even before.

"We noted that there had been many infected people in Lombardy before February 20, so the epidemic had started much earlier, certainly in January, and maybe even earlier, but we will never know this," Merler said during a press conference organized by the Italian National Institute of Health.

The researcher added that the epidemic started to spread widely on February 11 or 12 ” more than a week before the first case was officially confirmed.

Italy has so far confirmed 189,973 COVID-19 cases and more than 25,000 related deaths. The country is seeing a relative slowdown in the number of cases recently, and on Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak, the number of recoveries over 24 hours surpassed the number of new cases ” the health authorities registered 3,033 recoveries against 2,646 new cases. The Northern Lombardy region, with over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, has been the most affected.