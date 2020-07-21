UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Analyze Brain Mechanism Of Drug Addiction

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:11 PM

Researchers analyze brain mechanism of drug addiction

An international team of researchers have analyzed the brain mechanism of drug addiction, shedding light on potential targets for treatment, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An international team of researchers have analyzed the brain mechanism of drug addiction, shedding light on potential targets for treatment, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

Disrupting memories that associate environmental cues with drug experiences holds promise for treating addiction, yet accessing the distributed neural network that stores such memories is challenging.

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the CAS and Stanford University conducted research on mice and identified the paraventricular nucleus of the thalamus as a key node in the drug-associated memory network.

Using state-of-the-art technologies including optogenetics and brain-wide activity mapping, they found two neural pathways that are closely related to addictive memory. Experiments on mice showed that manipulation of the two neural pathways can eliminate the associated memory of addiction, thus preventing the occurrence of relapse behavior.

The research demonstrates the potential of targeting the neural pathway for treating drug addiction.

Related Topics

Technology China Shenzhen From

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

15 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

44 minutes ago

Iranian FM visits Moscow for talks on ties, latest ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.