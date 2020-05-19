UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Design Agricultural Planning For Mercury-polluted Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:53 PM

Researchers design agricultural planning for mercury-polluted areas

Chinese researchers have proposed a land-use approach for the management of mercury-contaminated farmlands

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have proposed a land-use approach for the management of mercury-contaminated farmlands.

The researchers from the Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese academy of Sciences hoped to devise an agricultural planning strategy for reducing human exposure to mercury pollution through selecting native low-mercury-accumulating crops for future planting in contaminated farmlands.

They screened 43 crops that grew on the farmlands across mining areas in southwest China and identified the crops' mercury concentrations and accumulation abilities, according to their research article recently published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

Among 679 sets of collected samples, four types of the investigated crops had mercury concentrations at edible levels. These four crops include radish, strawberry, corn and potato.

The researchers planted the four crops again in the second year at two contaminated farmlands with soil mercury concentrations and obtained the same results.

Based on the findings, the researchers developed a land-use strategy for the farmlands with different soil mercury concentrations for properly planting the four screened low-mercury-accumulating crops.

The strategy is designed to reduce mercury accumulation in the edible sections of agricultural products.

Related Topics

China Same From

Recent Stories

PM to address World Economic Forum tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Ten members Chinese Military Medical team visited ..

37 minutes ago

LHC dismisses appeal of an international child-por ..

37 minutes ago

Cash-strapped Thai Airways to seek restructuring

2 minutes ago

Putin intervenes as Russia's Dagestan faces virus ..

2 minutes ago

Majority going for ready to wear clothes, tailors ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.