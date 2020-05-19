Researchers design agricultural planning for mercury-polluted areas

Chinese researchers have proposed a land-use approach for the management of mercury-contaminated farmlands

The researchers from the Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese academy of Sciences hoped to devise an agricultural planning strategy for reducing human exposure to mercury pollution through selecting native low-mercury-accumulating crops for future planting in contaminated farmlands.

They screened 43 crops that grew on the farmlands across mining areas in southwest China and identified the crops' mercury concentrations and accumulation abilities, according to their research article recently published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

Among 679 sets of collected samples, four types of the investigated crops had mercury concentrations at edible levels. These four crops include radish, strawberry, corn and potato.

The researchers planted the four crops again in the second year at two contaminated farmlands with soil mercury concentrations and obtained the same results.

Based on the findings, the researchers developed a land-use strategy for the farmlands with different soil mercury concentrations for properly planting the four screened low-mercury-accumulating crops.

The strategy is designed to reduce mercury accumulation in the edible sections of agricultural products.