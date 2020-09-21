UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers In U.S. Develop Faster, Cheaper Strategy For Designing Infrared-emitting Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:19 PM

Researchers in U.S. develop faster, cheaper strategy for designing infrared-emitting materials

Northwestern University (NU) researchers have developed a new low-cost, relatively simple strategy for designing materials used in live cell imaging, photodynamic therapy for cancer and night-vision technologies

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Northwestern University (NU) researchers have developed a new low-cost, relatively simple strategy for designing materials used in live cell imaging, photodynamic therapy for cancer and night-vision technologies.

For these applications, the researchers use specialized materials that absorb and emit near-infrared light. Compared to visible light, near-infrared light can penetrate materials deeper with lesser scattering and cause lower levels of photodamage.

To develop these materials, researchers use a chemical synthesis process that modifies the molecular structure, which only needs to co-crystallize two different molecules, a convenient and efficient method based on supramolecular chemistry.

The method works by taking advantage of the charge transfers between two molecules, in which one molecule, a donor, donates electrons to another molecule, an acceptor.

The two molecules can form two co-crystals with different donor-acceptor ratios.

"The two co-crystals assume distinct solid-state superstructures, crystal morphologies and optical properties, wherein one of them constitutes a unique material that exhibits two-photon absorption and near-infrared emission simultaneously," said Yu Wang, a postdoctoral fellow at NU and the paper's first author. "This work provides an ideal platform to uncover a superstructure-property relationship and gain a deeper understanding on the supramolecular material design.""Our work simplifies the production process and lays a foundation for practical application," said Fraser Stoddart, senior author of the study and a Nobel Prize-winning chemist at NU's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. "This strategy will appeal to scientists working in a wide range of disciplines, from chemistry to crystal engineering to materials science."

Related Topics

Cancer From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

13 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

16 minutes ago

Noor Jehan’s 94th birth anniversary is being mar ..

41 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Over 2.3 mln kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio d ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.