UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Reveal Factor Of Subtropical Plant Photosynthesis

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Researchers reveal factor of subtropical plant photosynthesis

Researchers have disclosed that the photosynthesis of subtropical woody species is closely related to the water transport efficiency of the leaf vein system

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Researchers have disclosed that the photosynthesis of subtropical woody species is closely related to the water transport efficiency of the leaf vein system.

Leaf vein systems, or leaf xylem, contain vascular tissue that distributes water and nutrients to various parts of leaves.

Terrestrial plants need to consume massive amounts of water in order to absorb carbon dioxide through stomata. And the process of photosynthesis relies on the water transported to leaves.

Thus leaf gas exchange traits, like photosynthesis, are closely related to leaf water transport efficiency.

The researchers studied 33 woody species from subtropical monsoon evergreen broad-leaved forests, and measured plant leaf water transport efficiency and gas exchange traits, according to their recent study published in Tree Physiology.

In the study, leaf hydraulic conductance was divided into two components: leaf hydraulic conductance inside and outside the xylem.

The researchers found that the leaf hydraulic conductance inside the xylem was closely related to stomatal conductance and photosynthetic rate across species. By contrast, the correlations between the leaf hydraulic conductance outside the xylem and stomatal conductance were substantially weaker.

This highlighted the possibility that water transport efficiency within leaf xylem, rather than that of leaf tissues outside the xylem, determined the stomatal conductance and photosynthetic capacity across species.

Related Topics

Exchange Water Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

4 minutes ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

21 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss enhancing cooperation

21 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up on US rallies

31 minutes ago

Pakistani literary figure honored in Turkey

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.