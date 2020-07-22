UrduPoint.com
Researchers Warn That Gas From Active Methane Leak In Antarctica Escaping Seabed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:58 PM

A group of researchers has warned that a seabed methane leak discovered in Antarctica in 2011 has likely been emitting the greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, a fresh study revealed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A group of researchers has warned that a seabed methane leak discovered in Antarctica in 2011 has likely been emitting the greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, a fresh study revealed on Wednesday.

In an article that was published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal, it was reported that a seabed methane seep near to Ross Island in Antarctica was discovered nine years ago, adding that it took until 2016 for a team of researchers to study the site. Experts discovered that only a small amount of microbes that consume methane before it enters the atmosphere had appeared at the site of the leak.

"It is not good news. It took more than five years for the microbes to begin to show up and even then there was still methane rapidly escaping from the sea floor," Andrew Thurber, one of the researchers that contributed to the study, told The Guardian newspaper.

Climate change is predicted to have a major impact on the levels of methane that are emitted into the atmosphere, partly due to the increasing loss of ice sheets. Large amounts of methane, a dangerous greenhouse gas, are believed to be trapped under the Antarctic seabed and could be released if global temperatures continue to rise.

