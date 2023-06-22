Open Menu

Reserve Army To Be Formed Within Russian Armed Forces By End Of June - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Russian armed forces will complete the creation of a reserve army by the end of June and of an army corps in the near future, with the formations scheduled to receive over 3,700 pieces of equipment, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"We are forming reserves as part of the army corps, the army, plus five regiments of the 20th tank army.

Everything is going according to plan. In fact, we will complete the formation of the reserve army by the end of June and finalize the formation of the army corps there soon," Shoigu said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As for now, these five regiments, both in terms of personnel and equipment, are already formed by 60%, the Russian defense chief added.

