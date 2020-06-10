(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The diesel fuel reservoir which caused the large oil spill in northern Russia was still in use despite needing major repair works since 2018 and failing to get a safety review, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

"It has been established that since 2018, the destroyed tank required major repair work.

Meanwhile, in the absence of the required industrial safety review, it was put into service in violation of the established procedure by a commission under the chairmanship of Aleksei Stepanov, chief engineer of Thermal Power Plant No. 3 of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, an act approved by the director of this enterprise, Pavel Smirnov," Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.