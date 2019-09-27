MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Resettlement of remaining residents of the Rukban refugee camp, located within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base in Syria's At Tanf, will start on Friday.

The operation was announced last week by Col. Leonid Antonik, the representative of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation. According to Maj. Gen.

Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, the whole operation will take 30 days.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Center for State Defense Control, pointed out that the operation was endangered by the risk of possible attacks by the US-controlled militants, operating in the area.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly stated that the situation in the camp was close to a humanitarian catastrophe.