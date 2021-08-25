UrduPoint.com

Resettling Afghan Refugees To EU To Be Voluntary - Chief Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Resettling Afghan Refugees to EU to Be Voluntary - Chief Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) EU member states will not be pressed to accept Afghans fleeing violence at home, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said following calls to increase humanitarian intake.

"Resettlement is voluntary without any question," von der Leyen told a news conference, adding that women and children were the most vulnerable.

She said that the Commission could not resettle people on its own, since humanitarian visas could only be granted by national governments. EU interior and migration ministers will discuss their resettlement plans in the coming days.

The EU is ready to provide financial support to member states who will help resettle refugees, the Commission chief said, adding that support for host countries in the region remains of utmost importance.

Related Topics

Women Refugee

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

19 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

24 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

24 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

24 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.