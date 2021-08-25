Resettling Afghan Refugees to EU to Be Voluntary - Chief Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) EU member states will not be pressed to accept Afghans fleeing violence at home, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said following calls to increase humanitarian intake.

"Resettlement is voluntary without any question," von der Leyen told a news conference, adding that women and children were the most vulnerable.

She said that the Commission could not resettle people on its own, since humanitarian visas could only be granted by national governments. EU interior and migration ministers will discuss their resettlement plans in the coming days.

The EU is ready to provide financial support to member states who will help resettle refugees, the Commission chief said, adding that support for host countries in the region remains of utmost importance.