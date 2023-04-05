Close
Reshoring Supply Chains To Make Countries More Vulnerable In Face Of Economic Shocks - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Reshoring Supply Chains to Make Countries More Vulnerable in Face of Economic Shocks - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday that reshoring supply chains may bring about additional vulnerability to countries in the face of existing macroeconomic shocks.

"In most cases, reshoring or friend-shoring to existing partners will likely reduce diversification and make countries more vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks," the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on US companies last year to move toward "friend-shoring" supply chains to a large number of trusted countries instead of relying on cooperation with states that have geopolitical tensions with Washington, the report said.

At the same time, the authorities in European countries and in China made steps toward implementing strategies that support local production and reduce dependency on geopolitical rivals, the report said.

"Recent large-scale policies implemented by major countries to strengthen domestic strategic manufacturing sectors suggest that a shift in cross-border capital flows is about to take place," the report said.

The IMF pointed out that the most notable of the implemented policies is a series of recent bills adopted against the backdrop of rising US-China trade tensions - such as the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and the European Chips Act - which could affect multinational corporations' production and sourcing strategies, prompting efforts to reconfigure their supply-chain networks.

This reconfiguration of supply chains could potentially strengthen domestic security and help maintain a technological advantage, the report said.

However, the fund warned, macroeconomic shocks related to this process remain a factor that countries should consider very seriously, the report added.

