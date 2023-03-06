UrduPoint.com

Resident Of Kiev Suburb Says People Had To Collect Money For Restoration Of Houses

Resident of Kiev Suburb Says People Had to Collect Money for Restoration of Houses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Residents of a Kiev suburb, Irpin, had to collect money for the restoration of their houses themselves, since the Ukrainian authorities have no funds for that, Kateryna Kashyrina, the former condominium manager of a six-story building, told the Politico newspaper on Monday.

In late February, the Ukrainian media Strana.ua reported that local residents were complaining that the authorities were doing nothing to repair buildings and infrastructure in the town.

"Funds (state foundations that help with reconstruction) told us they can help only with the facade, roof, and windows. But first, we need to repair supporting structures. And that is the priciest and hardest part," Kashyrina told the newspaper.

She said that the sum - 17.5 million hryvnias (around $470.000) - had scared the residents.

"They did not want to give their own money first. Expected a miracle. But the government has no money too. The funds refused to take us, because of the supporting structures problem," Kashyrina said, as quoted by the outlet.

The residents, according to Politico, managed to collect 2.2 million hryvnias from their own pockets and received 560,000 hryvnas in the form of donations. That was enough to start the construction work in the fall, the media reported.

In late February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country was planning to spend $4 billion for reconstruction, and the first projects would start as soon as this spring.

