Resident Of Ukraine's Poltava Region Diagnosed With West Nile Fever - Health Ministry

Wed 09th September 2020

Resident of Ukraine's Poltava Region Diagnosed With West Nile Fever - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A resident of the Poltava Region in central Ukraine has been diagnosed with West Nile fever, the public health center of the country's Health Ministry said.

"A resident of the Zenkovsky district of the Poltava Region was diagnosed with West Nile fever.

The patient's body temperature rose to 39 degrees [Celsius], weakness, muscle aches appeared," the center said on Facebook.

"The patient was examined by a family doctor and hospitalized. The virological reference laboratory of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's public health center discovered antibodies to West Nile virus," it said.

